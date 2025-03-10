For the first time in 3 months, gas prices in Ukraine have decreased: what is happening with prices
The price of natural gas in Ukraine has dropped for the first time in three months to 16306.79 UAH per thousand cubic meters excluding VAT. This is 0.2% lower than in the previous month, but significantly higher than the figures from February 2024.
The actual price of natural gas for February 2025 is 16,306.79 UAH per 1,000 m3 (excluding VAT). Reports UNN citing the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.
UNN reported at the beginning of February that the actual selling price of natural gas in Ukraine increased by 6.8% and is 16,334.44 UAH per 1,000 m³. The price is determined based on stock exchange trading and international quotations from Argus and ICIS.
