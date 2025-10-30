For the 17th time: Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bills extending the martial law and general mobilization periods for 90 days from November 5, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"30.10.2025 - returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," reads the message on the status of both documents.

The first (No. 14128), according to the explanatory note, proposes to extend the martial law in Ukraine from 05:30 on November 5, 2025, for 90 days.

The second (No. 14129), according to the explanatory note, provides for the extension of the general mobilization period from November 5, 2025, for 90 days.

This, as reported by the parliamentary corps, is the 17th approval of the extension of martial law - from November 5 for 90 days, i.e., until February 3.

