Fog in Kyiv: Level I danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 m

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of fog in Kyiv during the next few hours and until the end of November 29, with visibility of 200-500 meters (hazard level I, yellow). This is stated on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, tomorrow in the capital it will be cloudy with clearings, the wind will be southeast, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 2-4°C, and during the day 7-9°C.

Experts recommend that drivers follow these tips when driving in fog:

reduce speed;

if there are fog lights, turn them on together with low beam;

keep a safe distance from other cars;

when stopping, turn on the emergency light signaling;

avoid sudden maneuvers on the road.

We urge pedestrians to be careful, wear reflective elements - flickers, to be visible to drivers during fog and in the dark. - the message says.

Recall

In the last two days of November, moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures from +4 to +13 degrees and precipitation in some regions. In Kyiv, rain is possible on November 29, and on November 30 there will be no precipitation, the temperature will be +8 and +6 degrees, respectively.

