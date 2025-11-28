Fog in Kyiv: Level I danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 m

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 446 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3694 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 2656 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferral through "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense
11:00 AM • 18536 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 15923 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 15955 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27457 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18832 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17160 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14809 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 15656 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 15966 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 18802 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 18048 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16565 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 454 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 10605 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 18542 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 16602 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 27462 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 20564 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 37952 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58185 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 90999 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106057 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
BM-21 "Grad"
Kh-101

Fog in Kyiv: Level I danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 m

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Fog with visibility of 200-500 meters is expected in Kyiv at night and in the morning on November 29. Forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings, temperatures of 2-4°C at night, and 7-9°C during the day.

Fog in Kyiv: Level I danger declared, visibility on roads 200-500 m

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of fog in Kyiv during the next few hours and until the end of November 29, with visibility of 200-500 meters (hazard level I, yellow). This is stated on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, tomorrow in the capital it will be cloudy with clearings, the wind will be southeast, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 2-4°C, and during the day 7-9°C.

Experts recommend that drivers follow these tips when driving in fog:

  • reduce speed;
    • if there are fog lights, turn them on together with low beam;
      • keep a safe distance from other cars;
        • when stopping, turn on the emergency light signaling;
          • avoid sudden maneuvers on the road.

            We urge pedestrians to be careful, wear reflective elements - flickers, to be visible to drivers during fog and in the dark.

            - the message says.

            Recall

            In the last two days of November, moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures from +4 to +13 degrees and precipitation in some regions. In Kyiv, rain is possible on November 29, and on November 30 there will be no precipitation, the temperature will be +8 and +6 degrees, respectively.

            Cloudiness and sub-zero temperatures recorded in the Carpathians: tourists were told safety rules28.11.25, 11:53 • 2094 views

            Olga Rozgon

            KyivWeather and environment
            Road traffic accident
            Ukrhydrometcenter
            Kyiv City State Administration
            Kyiv