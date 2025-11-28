Cloudiness and sub-zero temperatures recorded in the Carpathians: tourists were told safety rules

$42.190.11
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 3590 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
08:06 AM • 12747 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 13709 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 14101 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 13252 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11292 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29139 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26935 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43529 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
08:06 AM • 12724 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 32390 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43519 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:27 PM • 48076 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
November 27, 02:12 PM • 39395 views
Cloudiness and sub-zero temperatures recorded in the Carpathians: tourists were told safety rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

On November 28, on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, it is cloudy, wind up to 5 m/s, air temperature -2°C. In the Zaroslyak tract, there is dense fog, wind 5 m/s and temperature -4°C.

Cloudiness and sub-zero temperatures recorded in the Carpathians: tourists were told safety rules
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Friday, November 28, on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, it is cloudy, with a southeast wind up to 5 m/s, and an air temperature of -2°C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the same time, in the Zaroslyak tract, there is dense fog, a southwest wind of 5 m/s, and a temperature of -4°C. As noted by the State Emergency Service, although such conditions may look like a fairy tale, every detail matters in the mountains. Fog sharply reduces visibility, and light frost makes the trails slippery.

In this regard, tourists are recommended to:

  • check equipment before going out;
    • always bring a hot drink and spare warm clothes;
      • stay in touch and report your route. To do this, you should definitely install the mobile application "Mountain Rescue".

        In case of worsening weather, you should not go to the mountains, the State Emergency Service noted.

        Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to tourists25.11.25, 11:27 • 6356 views

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWeather and environment
        Frosts in Ukraine
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine