Cloudiness and sub-zero temperatures recorded in the Carpathians: tourists were told safety rules

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Friday, November 28, on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, it is cloudy, with a southeast wind up to 5 m/s, and an air temperature of -2°C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the same time, in the Zaroslyak tract, there is dense fog, a southwest wind of 5 m/s, and a temperature of -4°C. As noted by the State Emergency Service, although such conditions may look like a fairy tale, every detail matters in the mountains. Fog sharply reduces visibility, and light frost makes the trails slippery.

In this regard, tourists are recommended to:

check equipment before going out;

always bring a hot drink and spare warm clothes;

stay in touch and report your route. To do this, you should definitely install the mobile application "Mountain Rescue".

In case of worsening weather, you should not go to the mountains, the State Emergency Service noted.

Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to tourists