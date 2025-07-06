Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 43, including 15 children

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 9788 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 27834 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 106564 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 169788 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 93413 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 96110 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 117375 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 191590 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196834 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171957 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.1m/s
62%
751mm
Popular news
German Transport Minister sees no problem for driving with a "sip of alcohol"July 5, 04:16 PM • 2980 views
Russian airports paralyzed: hundreds of flights canceled due to drone threatJuly 5, 06:47 PM • 1664 views
Air raid alert declared across UkraineJuly 5, 07:02 PM • 8175 views
Trump is no longer confident in his ability to end the war in UkraineJuly 5, 07:33 PM • 5216 views
China could provoke Russia to attack NATO - RutteJuly 5, 08:01 PM • 1840 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 15129 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 106564 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 169788 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 101699 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 104928 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 9788 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 10287 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 135902 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 166192 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 140481 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 43, including 15 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 163 views

In Kerr County, Texas, the death toll from floods has reached 43, including 15 children. 27 children from Camp Mystic are still considered missing.

Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 43, including 15 children

The number of victims of floods in Kerr County, Texas, has reached 43 people, including 15 children. This was reported by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, according to UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The official noted that five children and 12 adults have not yet been identified, with 27 children from Camp Mystic still considered missing.

We knew today would be such a day, so our numbers will constantly change. We are constantly working on identification

- said Leitha.

Earlier, Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said that as floodwaters recede, ground crews are able to detect and search additional areas for people.

Recall

At least 25 centimeters of rain fell in central Kerr County, Texas, leading to a sudden flood of the Guadalupe River. Dozens of people died, and up to a hundred are currently considered missing.

South Africa hit by snow and floods: minibus with schoolchildren washed away11.06.25, 08:19 • 3911 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Texas
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9