Floods in Texas: Death toll rises to 43, including 15 children

The number of victims of floods in Kerr County, Texas, has reached 43 people, including 15 children. This was reported by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, according to UNN with reference to CNN.

The official noted that five children and 12 adults have not yet been identified, with 27 children from Camp Mystic still considered missing.

We knew today would be such a day, so our numbers will constantly change. We are constantly working on identification - said Leitha.

Earlier, Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said that as floodwaters recede, ground crews are able to detect and search additional areas for people.

At least 25 centimeters of rain fell in central Kerr County, Texas, leading to a sudden flood of the Guadalupe River. Dozens of people died, and up to a hundred are currently considered missing.

