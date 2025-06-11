South Africa hit by snow and floods: minibus with schoolchildren washed away

$41.490.09
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM

The aftermath of the night attack is being cleared in Kyiv: the fire in Obolon has not yet been extinguished

June 10, 09:27 PM

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

01:47 AM
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM
South Africa hit by snow and floods: minibus with schoolchildren washed away

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

In South Africa, a minibus with schoolchildren was washed away by a flood. Three children were rescued, but the search for others continues. Heavy snowfalls and storms have led to numerous casualties and power outages.

South Africa hit by snow and floods: minibus with schoolchildren washed away

A minibus with schoolchildren was washed away by severe flooding in South Africa, a representative of the Eastern Cape Province government told the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Guselwa Ranjie said it was unknown how many children were on the bus, but three of them were found alive. Rescue operations were suspended at nightfall and will resume on Wednesday, she added.

In another incident, the bodies of seven people were swept away by floodwaters in the O. R. Tambo area of the province.

South Africa has been hit by heavy snowfall, rain and gale-force winds that have killed five more people in a road accident and left nearly 500,000 homes without power.

The Eastern Cape Province - the birthplace of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela - has been hardest hit by the ice, as has the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Due to bad weather, some major roads in the two provinces had to be closed to avoid further casualties.

Five people died when a minibus taxi overturned near the coastal city of East London, and the driver said he lost control trying to avoid a falling tree, Eastern Cape Province Transport Department spokesman Unati Bincose told the BBC.

Two people were injured in the accident, he added.

State power company Eskom said nearly 300,000 homes were affected by power outages in 14 towns and villages in the Eastern Cape Province.

Another 196,000 homes in 24 districts of KwaZulu-Natal province also faced power outages, Eskom spokeswoman Daphne Mokwena told the BBC.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Transport Minister Siboniso Duma said heavy snowfall had caused trucks to become stuck on roads, leading to huge traffic jams.

Graders were deployed on the most affected roads to clear snow before it reached more than 30 cm high.

Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Tobela also warned of strong winds and large waves at sea, which will complicate the navigation of ships.

Supplement

South Africa regularly experiences snow in the winter months, from June to August, with temperatures dropping below 0°C.

Floods also occur regularly, and scientists say that climate change is leading to more rainfall in the region.

Flash floods and river overflows between April 30 and May 2 caused significant damage to approximately 4,500 homes and injured 18 people.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
South Africa
