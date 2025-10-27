Floating crane overturned in occupied Crimea: two dead, 20 injured
Kyiv • UNN
The floating crane PK-700 "Grigoriy Prosyankin" overturned in Sevastopol's Southern Bay. Two people died and more than 20 were injured in the incident.
In occupied Sevastopol, a floating crane overturned, killing two people and injuring more than 20, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Details
The floating crane that overturned in the Southern Bay is likely the PK-700 "Grigoriy Prosyankin."
The vessel was laid down at the Sevmorzavod shipyard in November 2018 and launched in 2020.
Two people died as a result of the floating crane overturning in Sevastopol's Southern Bay, and more than 20 were injured.
It is known that a criminal case has already been opened regarding the violation of safety rules for the movement and operation of sea transport.