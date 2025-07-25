Flash flood hits New Mexico again: roads closed, people rescued

Another strong rain caused a flash flood in the mountain village of Ruidoso in the American state of New Mexico on Thursday, leading to road closures and the rescue of at least five people trapped by raging water, writes UNN with reference to AP.

The joint area in southern New Mexico has been having a tough time this summer: thunderstorms brought more rainfall than the mountain slopes could handle. Forest fires left the hills without trees and vegetation, making the Ruidoso area vulnerable to repeated floods.

Less than three weeks ago, a powerful flood killed three people and damaged hundreds of homes, leading to a state and federal disaster declaration.

On Thursday, residents posted videos on social media showing walls of muddy water crashing into streams and roads, destroying a mobile home and felling trees. Authorities blocked traffic to prevent cars from entering the water, while observers watched from the hills.

Forecasters from the US National Weather Service regularly issue flash flood warnings during the peak of the summer rainy season. On Thursday, they reported that one section of the Rio Ruidoso river rose by approximately 3.81 meters due to flooding caused by fires.

On Thursday, flood warnings were also issued for some areas in northern New Mexico, adjacent to the fire sites left in 2022 in Calf Canyon on Hermit Peak.