Sudden flood in New Mexico: three dead, including two children

At least three people, including two children, have died in southern New Mexico (USA) after torrential rains caused severe flooding. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

It is noted that the town of Ruidoso in the Sierra Blanca mountain range, a popular summer resort, was hit by unprecedented flooding.

The Rio Ruidoso, a mountain river in Lincoln County with headwaters near Sierra Blanca Peak, rose to an unprecedented 20.24 feet (over 6 meters) on Tuesday. - the report says.

A mountain town in the American state of New Mexico, which was affected by devastating wildfires last year, faced dangerous flooding on Tuesday after heavy rains. Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford reported that there were reports of landslides and gas leaks in homes that were washed away or damaged.

