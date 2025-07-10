$41.850.05
49.060.03
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sudden flood in New Mexico: three dead, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

In New Mexico, three people, including two children, died due to flooding caused by heavy rains. The Rio Ruidoso river rose to an unprecedented 6 meters, leading to landslides and gas leaks.

Sudden flood in New Mexico: three dead, including two children

At least three people, including two children, have died in southern New Mexico (USA) after torrential rains caused severe flooding. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that the town of Ruidoso in the Sierra Blanca mountain range, a popular summer resort, was hit by unprecedented flooding.

The Rio Ruidoso, a mountain river in Lincoln County with headwaters near Sierra Blanca Peak, rose to an unprecedented 20.24 feet (over 6 meters) on Tuesday.

- the report says.

Recall

A mountain town in the American state of New Mexico, which was affected by devastating wildfires last year, faced dangerous flooding on Tuesday after heavy rains. Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford reported that there were reports of landslides and gas leaks in homes that were washed away or damaged.

Texas searches for missing after flood: over 160 people still unaccounted for09.07.25, 21:49 • 1071 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
New Mexico
United States
