Texas searches for missing after flood: over 160 people still unaccounted for

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
07:40 PM • 832 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
06:25 PM • 6249 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 61926 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 49330 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 58741 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 95443 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 56478 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 118705 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56148 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68323 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.8m/s
65%
742mm
Popular news
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 92038 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 38964 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 30643 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 23646 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions05:51 PM • 6091 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 23666 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 30663 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 38983 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 61927 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 92056 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 120279 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 251418 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 432251 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 262328 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 371499 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Texas searches for missing after flood: over 160 people still unaccounted for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

In central Texas, a search operation is ongoing for the sixth day after a sudden flood on July 4. 109 people have died, and over 160 are missing, mostly in Kerr County.

Texas searches for missing after flood: over 160 people still unaccounted for

In central Texas, rescuers have been continuing a large-scale operation for the sixth day to search for those missing as a result of the sudden flood that engulfed the region during the celebration of US Independence Day. As of the morning of July 9, the death of at least 109 people has been confirmed, and more than 160 are still considered missing, mostly in Kerr County, which was the most affected. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The natural disaster struck early in the morning on July 4, when rivers, including the Guadalupe River, suddenly overflowed their banks in the southwest of the state, flooding more than 100 kilometers of recreational area where hundreds of tourists were staying. Summer camps were particularly affected. In Camp Mystic alone, at least 27 children and educators died. According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leith, more than 2,100 people are involved in the rescue operation.

Rescuers are working in hard-to-reach areas along the river, clearing debris from houses, cars, and trees using excavators and special equipment. In many regions, mobile communication is unstable. And the public warning system about danger is still absent due to the high cost of its implementation.

In addition to Kerrville, the flood also affected the state capital Austin, where at least 14 more people died on July 5. In general, the number of victims is expected to increase.

Amid growing criticism, the authorities avoid answering questions about the timeliness of warnings and local disaster preparedness. The state government promises to conduct a full investigation to identify shortcomings in the actions of the services. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to lower state flags in mourning and announced a special session of the state legislature on July 21, which will consider the implementation of disaster warning systems.

Five million people in Texas remain at risk of flooding - Media07.07.25, 22:45 • 1159 views

According to AccuWeather, the economic damage from the flood in the state could reach from 18 to 22 billion dollars. According to the US National Weather Service, over the past decade, Texas has suffered the largest losses from natural disasters in the country - in the last 10 years alone, more than 650 people have died in the state as a result of extreme weather events.

Despite the tragedy, residents of the region demonstrate resilience and mutual support. Volunteers are mobilized, temporary kitchens and aid points are opened, local residents help rescuers in searches and clearing debris.

Texas flood death toll exceeds 10008.07.25, 02:50 • 1812 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Austin, Texas
Texas
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9