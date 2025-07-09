Texas searches for missing after flood: over 160 people still unaccounted for

In central Texas, rescuers have been continuing a large-scale operation for the sixth day to search for those missing as a result of the sudden flood that engulfed the region during the celebration of US Independence Day. As of the morning of July 9, the death of at least 109 people has been confirmed, and more than 160 are still considered missing, mostly in Kerr County, which was the most affected. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The natural disaster struck early in the morning on July 4, when rivers, including the Guadalupe River, suddenly overflowed their banks in the southwest of the state, flooding more than 100 kilometers of recreational area where hundreds of tourists were staying. Summer camps were particularly affected. In Camp Mystic alone, at least 27 children and educators died. According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leith, more than 2,100 people are involved in the rescue operation.

Rescuers are working in hard-to-reach areas along the river, clearing debris from houses, cars, and trees using excavators and special equipment. In many regions, mobile communication is unstable. And the public warning system about danger is still absent due to the high cost of its implementation.

In addition to Kerrville, the flood also affected the state capital Austin, where at least 14 more people died on July 5. In general, the number of victims is expected to increase.

Amid growing criticism, the authorities avoid answering questions about the timeliness of warnings and local disaster preparedness. The state government promises to conduct a full investigation to identify shortcomings in the actions of the services. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to lower state flags in mourning and announced a special session of the state legislature on July 21, which will consider the implementation of disaster warning systems.

According to AccuWeather, the economic damage from the flood in the state could reach from 18 to 22 billion dollars. According to the US National Weather Service, over the past decade, Texas has suffered the largest losses from natural disasters in the country - in the last 10 years alone, more than 650 people have died in the state as a result of extreme weather events.

Despite the tragedy, residents of the region demonstrate resilience and mutual support. Volunteers are mobilized, temporary kitchens and aid points are opened, local residents help rescuers in searches and clearing debris.

