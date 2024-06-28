Five Russian ships are allegedly moving from the Sea of Azov toward Novorossiysk

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 31266 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 36784 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 62654 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 156119 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 203646 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126534 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358039 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179264 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148310 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197271 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 31266 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26492 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 36784 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 62654 views
Five Russian ships are allegedly moving from the Sea of Azov toward Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23816 views

Five Russian ships, including three large amphibious assault ships and two reconnaissance ships, are moving toward Novorossiysk from the Sea of Azov.

Five Russian ships are allegedly moving from the Sea of Azov toward Novorossiysk

Five Russian ships are moving toward Novorossiysk, including landing craft. Probably, the squadron of ships is returning from the Azov Sea. This is reported by Krymsky Viter with reference to the monitoring group and satellite images, UNN reports.

Details

Five Russian ships are moving toward Novorossiysk at once. Among them are 3 large landing ships (112 meters long), 1 - 90-100 meters long (it could be the reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" - 95 meters, or the reconnaissance ship "Priazovye" - 94.4 meters, or the patrol ship project 22160 - 9 meters), as well as the MRC "Buyan-M" (74 meters)

 , the statement said.

It is noted that the squadron of ships is probably returning from the Sea of Azov.

Recall

Earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said that the Russian occupiers had launched missiles from the Azov Sea, considering it safer than the Black Sea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
