Five Russian ships are allegedly moving from the Sea of Azov toward Novorossiysk
Kyiv • UNN
Five Russian ships, including three large amphibious assault ships and two reconnaissance ships, are moving toward Novorossiysk from the Sea of Azov.
Five Russian ships are moving toward Novorossiysk, including landing craft. Probably, the squadron of ships is returning from the Azov Sea. This is reported by Krymsky Viter with reference to the monitoring group and satellite images, UNN reports.
Details
Five Russian ships are moving toward Novorossiysk at once. Among them are 3 large landing ships (112 meters long), 1 - 90-100 meters long (it could be the reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" - 95 meters, or the reconnaissance ship "Priazovye" - 94.4 meters, or the patrol ship project 22160 - 9 meters), as well as the MRC "Buyan-M" (74 meters)
It is noted that the squadron of ships is probably returning from the Sea of Azov.
Recall
Earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, said that the Russian occupiers had launched missiles from the Azov Sea, considering it safer than the Black Sea.