Five powerful earthquakes recorded in Russia's Kamchatka in 10 minutes - Russian media

Five earthquakes with magnitudes 5.0, 4.8, 4.8, 5.3, and 6.0 were recorded in Russia's Kamchatka over more than 10 minutes.

This was reported by the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is reported that the most powerful earthquake occurred at 11:24 AM local time (02:24 AM Moscow time) with an epicenter approximately 150 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 32 km.

Initially, the magnitude was estimated at 7.1, but then the estimate changed.

Eyewitnesses write that they cannot recall such a powerful earthquake. Geophysicists clarified that this is the strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismofocal zone since 1952.

It is reported that a tsunami wave 3-4 meters high was recorded in the Yelizovsky district of Kamchatka near the Vodopadnaya meteorological station. Aftershocks continue.

It's hitting us non-stop - write local Russian media.

Addition

In Kamchatka, after the earthquakes, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.