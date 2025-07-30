Five powerful earthquakes recorded in Russia's Kamchatka in 10 minutes - Russian media

$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 162110 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 109525 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 95808 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 64945 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 31190 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 31587 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 65564 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 110157 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 107252 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 26136 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 109488 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 182293 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 231332 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 164448 views
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Five powerful earthquakes recorded in Russia's Kamchatka in 10 minutes - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Five earthquakes were recorded in Kamchatka in 10 minutes, the most powerful with a magnitude of 6.0. After that, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.

Five powerful earthquakes recorded in Russia's Kamchatka in 10 minutes - Russian media

Five earthquakes with magnitudes 5.0, 4.8, 4.8, 5.3, and 6.0 were recorded in Russia's Kamchatka over more than 10 minutes.

This was reported by the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is reported that the most powerful earthquake occurred at 11:24 AM local time (02:24 AM Moscow time) with an epicenter approximately 150 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 32 km.

Initially, the magnitude was estimated at 7.1, but then the estimate changed.

Eyewitnesses write that they cannot recall such a powerful earthquake. Geophysicists clarified that this is the strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismofocal zone since 1952.

It is reported that a tsunami wave 3-4 meters high was recorded in the Yelizovsky district of Kamchatka near the Vodopadnaya meteorological station. Aftershocks continue.

It's hitting us non-stop

- write local Russian media.

Addition

In Kamchatka, after the earthquakes, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.

The descent of incandescent lava along the western slope is observed. Powerful glow over the volcano, explosions

– stated in the publication of the Kamchatka Branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Pavlo Zinchenko

