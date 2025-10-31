Five men charged in death of Robert De Niro's grandson
Five men have been charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in the death of 19-year-old Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez. The grandson of actor Robert De Niro died in July 2023 from a toxic combination of fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine.
Details
According to the investigation, the suspects used social media to sell counterfeit "Xanax" pills laced with fentanyl. Among the victims were three teenagers, including De Niro's grandson, who died of an overdose within three months.
Someone sold him pills with fentanyl, knowing they were deadly, but did it anyway. Because of such people, my son is gone forever.
New York police found Leandro's body in an apartment on Wall Street. The young man had recently moved to the city for a theater internship on Broadway and had only lived in his new home for two days.
I am deeply saddened by the death of my beloved grandson Leo. We are grateful to everyone for their condolences and ask for privacy for the family to mourn the loss.
Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez managed to star in the films "The Collection" (2005), "Cabaret Maxime" (2018) and "A Star Is Born", where he played alongside his mother.
