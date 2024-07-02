Five Kherson residents wounded as a result of enemy shelling
Five Kherson residents were wounded as a result of hostile shelling in different districts of Kherson.
In Kherson, in different districts, five Kherson residents were injured in enemy strikes, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
A total of five wounded citizens are currently known to be injured
In particular, according to him, two residents of Kherson, who suffered from Russian shelling, sought medical assistance. "Doctors are currently examining a 52-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Preliminarily, they received explosive injuries," noted Prokudin.
Doctors are providing all the injured with the necessary medical care, the RMA chairman said.
According to Prokudin, Russian strikes also hit residential buildings in the city's central district.
It was reported that the enemy was shelling Kherson in the morning. One casualty was reported.
