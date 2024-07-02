Kherson under massive enemy fire: a man is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kherson.
Kherson is under massive enemy fire, a 54-year-old man was wounded, according to preliminary information, several citizens were injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Russian troops cover Kherson with massive fire. An ambulance delivered a 54-year-old man to the hospital with concussion, brain injury and head trauma. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care
According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, on Telegram, there is currently one victim - a 54-year-old man who came under enemy fire in the city center.
According to the RMA, according to preliminary information, several citizens were injured as a result of the latest enemy strikes.
