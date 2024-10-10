Five injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling over the day

Five people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of seven settlements in Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday, UNN reports .

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:

15:35 м. Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district. The shelling damaged the windows of 12-storey residential buildings, a car dealership, a shop and a pre-school. An 81-year-old woman was injured, she was not hospitalized.

21:30 Izium district, Borivska TG, Zelenyi hai village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. A 49-year-old man was injured.

15:50 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kivsharivka village. Two civilian cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

15:39 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska community, Slatyne village. As a result of the shelling 1 private house was destroyed and 7 private houses were damaged.

10:25 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. A 76-year-old woman and two 54-year-old men were injured as a result of an explosive object dropped from a UAV on a car.

10:25 Chuhuiv district, Vovchanske community, Rubizhne village. A house and an outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling.

09:40 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk. A UAV hit a car. A 65-year-old man was injured.

