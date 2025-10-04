Five herbs and spices named that improve digestion

Digestive discomfort – whether it's bloating after a heavy meal or occasional bouts of indigestion – can make anyone miserable. While modern medicine offers effective treatments, there's a renewed interest in natural ways to support gut health. Science Alert writes about this, UNN reports.

It is noted that for centuries, herbs and spices have been used in traditional medicine for their beneficial digestive properties, and modern science is beginning to confirm some of these ancient remedies.

The publication names five herbs and spices that promote better digestion.

Peppermint

Peppermint (Mentha piperita) is one of the best-known herbs for relieving digestive disorders. Its active compound, menthol, relaxes intestinal muscles, helping to reduce bloating, gas, and abdominal pain. It can also reduce pain sensitivity, fight harmful bacteria, and soothe inflammation.

Clinical trials show that peppermint oil capsules can relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome - the article says.

Chamomile

Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla) is known for its calming effect and can also soothe the digestive system. Chamomile tea is one of the most popular herbal drinks in the world – about a million cups are drunk daily – and has long been used to relieve upset stomachs and intestinal irritation.

The evidence is mostly traditional, but animal studies show that chamomile extract can reduce stomach ulcers due to its antioxidant properties - the publication writes.

Carom seeds (Ajwain)

Carom seeds (Trachyspermum ammi), or ajwain, are a staple in Indian cuisine and Ayurvedic medicine. They have been used for centuries to relieve bloating.

Animal studies have shown that carom seeds increase the rate at which food moves through the digestive tract, increase the activity of digestive enzymes, and increase bile secretion, which helps break down fats - the authors indicate.

Fennel

In many cultures, fennel (Foeniculum vulgare) is traditionally consumed after meals to freshen breath and improve digestion. Its seeds are rich in insoluble fiber, which helps prevent gas buildup and bloating.

Anethole, the main active compound in fennel, is chemically similar to dopamine; it relaxes intestinal muscles and reduces abdominal pain similar to cramps - the material says.

Cumin

Cumin (Cuminum cyminum) has the same long-lasting effect of relieving digestive problems. Modern research shows that it increases the activity of digestive enzymes, accelerating the breakdown of food.

It also stimulates the secretion of bile from the liver, which helps digest fats and absorb nutrients - the authors state.

They summarize that herbs and spices are not a substitute for medical treatment, but they can complement a balanced diet and provide "gentle support" for daily digestive problems. At the same time, "for many, a cup of chamomile tea or a pinch of cumin can be a simple – and delicious – step towards improving digestive health."

