Five Hamas leaders and officials killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes - media
Five Hamas leaders and officials, including the Deputy Minister of Interior and the head of internal operations, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has accused Israel of escalation.
As a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, five leaders and officials of Hamas were killed, including Issam ad-Daalis, the head of the Hamas government action committee, Al-Arabiya reports, UNN writes.
"While the number of Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip has risen to about 356 as a result of massive Israeli airstrikes on the sector on Tuesday, informed sources said that five Hamas leaders and officials were also killed," the publication writes.
Sources said that Mahmoud Abu Watfa, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs in Gaza, as well as Brigadier General Bahjat Hassan Abu Sultan, Head of Internal Operations, were killed as a result of Israeli raids.
The report also notes that Abu Obeida al-Jamasi, a member of the Hamas political bureau and head of the Gaza Strip Emergency Committee, was killed. The assassination of Issam ad-Daalis, a member of the Hamas political bureau and head of the government action committee of the movement in the Gaza Strip, has been confirmed.
Ahmed Omar Al-Khatta, Advisor, Deputy Minister of Justice in the government committee headed by Hamas, was also killed.
"Meanwhile, Hamas has blamed Israel for the escalation. In a statement, it confirmed that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to terminate the ceasefire agreement," the publication writes.
"Netanyahu and his extremist government decided to cancel the ceasefire agreement, subjecting the prisoners to an unknown fate," the statement said.
