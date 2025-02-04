Fitness trainer from Poltava gets 6 years in prison for insulting military

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30365 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69043 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106441 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102511 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130315 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 107019 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107019 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 103614 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103614 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 95021 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95021 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113095 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113095 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 107555 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107555 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30372 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124589 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153176 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153176 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 2755 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 9754 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9754 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107555 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113095 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138761 views
Fitness trainer from Poltava gets 6 years in prison for insulting military
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 24531 views

Fitness trainer from Poltava gets 6 years in prison for insulting military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24531 views

A former blogger and fitness trainer was convicted of publicly insulting military personnel and assaulting a law enforcement officer. The man filmed offensive videos and posted them on social media while under the influence of drugs.

Former blogger and fitness trainer Roman Zavoloka, who was detained in 2023 for publicly insulting Ukrainian soldiers, was sentenced to 6 years in prison with confiscation of half of his property.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In Poltava, former fitness trainer Roman Zavolok was sentenced to 6 years in prison for insulting the military and assaulting a law enforcement officer. 

According to the report  of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office:

A former fitness trainer from Poltava was found guilty of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations, intentionally causing bodily harm to a law enforcement officer, producing and disseminating materials containing insults to the honor and dignity of servicemen, and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine (Article 114-1, part 1, Article 345, part 2, Article 435-1, part 2, part 3, Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).  

It is noted that in the summer of 2023, Roman Zavolok began to provoke and insult officials of the Poltava military enlistment office, in particular, spat at one of the soldiers who had returned from the front, having received concussion and multiple injuries as a result of a mine explosion.

He rudely insulted the military, using foul language, and filmed it. According to the investigation, the defendant subsequently published these videos with humiliating comments on social media, while denying the fact of Russia's armed aggression. 

Roman Zavoloka was detained in Poltava in late summer 2023.

On August 29, 2023, during a document check by police officers, a Poltava resident behaved aggressively, ignored demands to stop his illegal behavior, and during his arrest resisted and inflicted bodily harm on a law enforcement officer.

According to the medical examination, he was in a state of drug intoxication at the time of the incident.

Recall

UNN previously reported that Poltava police detained fitness trainer and blogger Roman Zavoloka under an article on hooliganism

Crimean collaborator sentenced to 8 years in prison for cooperation with Russia25.12.24, 17:25 • 23846 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava

