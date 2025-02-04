Fitness trainer from Poltava gets 6 years in prison for insulting military

Former blogger and fitness trainer Roman Zavoloka, who was detained in 2023 for publicly insulting Ukrainian soldiers, was sentenced to 6 years in prison with confiscation of half of his property.

In Poltava, former fitness trainer Roman Zavolok was sentenced to 6 years in prison for insulting the military and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

According to the report of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office:

A former fitness trainer from Poltava was found guilty of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations, intentionally causing bodily harm to a law enforcement officer, producing and disseminating materials containing insults to the honor and dignity of servicemen, and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine (Article 114-1, part 1, Article 345, part 2, Article 435-1, part 2, part 3, Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that in the summer of 2023, Roman Zavolok began to provoke and insult officials of the Poltava military enlistment office, in particular, spat at one of the soldiers who had returned from the front, having received concussion and multiple injuries as a result of a mine explosion.

He rudely insulted the military, using foul language, and filmed it. According to the investigation, the defendant subsequently published these videos with humiliating comments on social media, while denying the fact of Russia's armed aggression.

Roman Zavoloka was detained in Poltava in late summer 2023.

On August 29, 2023, during a document check by police officers, a Poltava resident behaved aggressively, ignored demands to stop his illegal behavior, and during his arrest resisted and inflicted bodily harm on a law enforcement officer.

According to the medical examination, he was in a state of drug intoxication at the time of the incident.

