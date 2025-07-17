First visitors started arriving at Tomorrowland festival despite massive fire

The first international visitors to the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium are gradually arriving at the DreamVille festival campsite, after a massive fire destroyed the main stage and raised questions about how the event would proceed, writes UNN.

Details

"I think there's a Plan B," Marvin from Germany said upon arrival.

"Tomorrowland is not just the main stage; it's more than that," he pointed out.

The campsite, as indicated, is already opening, although its opening was planned only at 11:00 local time. Currently, the only certainty is that the campsite will open, and that foreign guests will continue to be received in Brussels, the publication writes.

This happened after the Tomorrowland main stage was completely destroyed by yesterday's fire.

"Due to a serious incident and fire at the Tomorrowland main stage, our beloved main stage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident," the organizers said.

They announced that the DreamVille campsite would open on Thursday, July 17, "as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors." All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp, according to the report, "will take place as planned."

"We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday - Saturday - Sunday)," the organizers noted earlier.

The fire department has already cleared the area, but it remains uncertain how the festival will proceed. "The only thing we are sure of is the opening of DreamVille (campsite) in Rumst and the reception of (international festival visitors) in Brussels," a Tomorrowland spokesperson said this morning.

The festival expects 38,000 visitors today.

Blackout occurred on the last day of the Cannes Film Festival: possible arson is being investigated