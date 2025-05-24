Blackout occurred on the last day of the Cannes Film Festival: possible arson is being investigated

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 6452 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 28232 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 28427 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 96117 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 96003 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70216 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80320 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68807 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53414 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52397 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 18437 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 15259 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 15003 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 7312 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 6254 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 28232 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 96117 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 180878 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 274607 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 355027 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 15113 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 16150 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 21668 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29167 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31519 views
Actual

The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Blackout occurred on the last day of the Cannes Film Festival: possible arson is being investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Police are investigating possible arson as the main cause of the power outage in the Alpes-Maritimes region, including Cannes. The Cannes Film Festival reported that the closing ceremony will take place as planned.

Blackout occurred on the last day of the Cannes Film Festival: possible arson is being investigated

Cannes, where the world-famous annual film festival takes place, and parts of the south of France have suffered power outages, with police investigating a possible arson, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

French police are investigating a possible arson that was the main cause of a power outage in the Alpes-Maritimes region of southern France on Saturday, including Cannes.

"We are investigating the possibility of deliberate arson," said a representative of the French National Gendarmerie, adding that no arrests have been made at this stage.

Earlier on Saturday, local authorities in the Alpes-Maritimes region said that the western part of the region, including Cannes, had suffered a serious power outage and that RTE France was working to restore power.

The Cannes Film Festival said the closing ceremony will take place as planned on Saturday evening.

"The Palais des Festivals has switched to an independent power supply, allowing all scheduled events and screenings, including the closing ceremony, to proceed as planned and under normal conditions," the statement said.

Blackout in Spain and Portugal blamed on dependence on solar energy - FT01.05.25, 16:34 • 12443 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Reuters
Cannes
France
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,792.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,561.98