Blackout occurred on the last day of the Cannes Film Festival: possible arson is being investigated

Cannes, where the world-famous annual film festival takes place, and parts of the south of France have suffered power outages, with police investigating a possible arson, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

French police are investigating a possible arson that was the main cause of a power outage in the Alpes-Maritimes region of southern France on Saturday, including Cannes.

"We are investigating the possibility of deliberate arson," said a representative of the French National Gendarmerie, adding that no arrests have been made at this stage.

Earlier on Saturday, local authorities in the Alpes-Maritimes region said that the western part of the region, including Cannes, had suffered a serious power outage and that RTE France was working to restore power.

The Cannes Film Festival said the closing ceremony will take place as planned on Saturday evening.

"The Palais des Festivals has switched to an independent power supply, allowing all scheduled events and screenings, including the closing ceremony, to proceed as planned and under normal conditions," the statement said.

