First underground tax service center in Ukraine opened in Kharkiv - Kravchenko

The first underground section of the Taxpayer Service Center in Ukraine, which is shelled daily by the Russian aggressor, has been launched in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko in Telegram, UNN reports.

The section is located in the underground pedestrian crossing of the Naukova metro station - Kravchenko noted.

This allows us to provide residents of Kharkiv and the region with uninterrupted access to tax services in a secure environment.

Currently, the most popular services are available here, in particular:

- issuance of a taxpayer card;

- entering data on the registration number of the taxpayer's account card in the passport in the form of a booklet;

- marking the possibility of making payments by passport series and number;

- obtaining information from the State Register of Individual Taxpayers on income and taxes paid.

The Head of the State Tax Service noted that the list of services will be expanded if necessary.

Another secure Payer Service Center is planned to open in the lobby of Yaroslav Mudryi metro station in the near future.

We implement optimal solutions to ensure that every taxpayer has access to services regardless of the situation - Kravchenko noted.

