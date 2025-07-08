$41.800.06
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 3706 views
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 13370 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 37017 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67567 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 48506 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 49400 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 54807 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 54805 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45033 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42403 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Tags
Authors
First and foremost, this concerns air defense: Zelenskyy instructed Syrskyi and Umerov to intensify contacts with the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

President Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi to intensify contacts with the USA, primarily regarding air defense. This concerns all elements of supplies from America for the protection of Ukrainian positions and people.

First and foremost, this concerns air defense: Zelenskyy instructed Syrskyi and Umerov to intensify contacts with the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command. In particular, following the meeting, he instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to intensify contacts with the United States, primarily regarding air defense, as well as all other elements of supply from America.

Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today I held a meeting with our military command – the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, and also the Security Service of Ukraine. Regarding the situation at the front and our operations, including on Russian territory. Today, I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief to intensify all contacts with the American side. We now have the necessary political statements and decisions, and we need to implement them as soon as possible to protect our people, to protect our positions

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that this primarily concerns air defense, as well as all other elements of supply from the United States.

Critical supplies, on which the salvation of our people's lives, the protection of Ukrainian cities and villages depends. I expect the results of these contacts in the near future, and this week, in particular, we are preparing formats for meetings of our teams – military and political

- added the President. 

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to prepare future Ramstein meetings in various formats. According to the President, in August-September, Ukraine expects new steps from the format for Ukrainian resilience.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
