First and foremost, this concerns air defense: Zelenskyy instructed Syrskyi and Umerov to intensify contacts with the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command. In particular, following the meeting, he instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to intensify contacts with the United States, primarily regarding air defense, as well as all other elements of supply from America.

Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today I held a meeting with our military command – the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, and also the Security Service of Ukraine. Regarding the situation at the front and our operations, including on Russian territory. Today, I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief to intensify all contacts with the American side. We now have the necessary political statements and decisions, and we need to implement them as soon as possible to protect our people, to protect our positions - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that this primarily concerns air defense, as well as all other elements of supply from the United States.

Critical supplies, on which the salvation of our people's lives, the protection of Ukrainian cities and villages depends. I expect the results of these contacts in the near future, and this week, in particular, we are preparing formats for meetings of our teams – military and political - added the President.

Recall

