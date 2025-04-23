Fires extinguished in Odesa after shelling: there are victims

Fires caused by shelling from the terrorist country have been extinguished in Odesa. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy forces launched another attack on the city, which damaged civilian infrastructure. At least 2 people are reported to have been injured.

Rescuers and firefighters, including a unit of the National Guard and volunteers, worked at the scene. Joint efforts managed to localize the fires and prevent their further spread.

After the attack, local residents were assisted by psychologists from the State Emergency Service.

Reminder

This attack caused massive fires. In particular, residential buildings and buildings belonging to private enterprises caught fire.

