$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14973 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 28334 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63448 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 76982 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 98343 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155187 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226284 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119049 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85268 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The outskirts of Odesa are under drone attack: preliminary reports indicate 2 people injured - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Last night, the enemy attacked the outskirts of Odesa with attack drones, injuring at least two people. A large-scale fire broke out, and all services are working at the scene.

The outskirts of Odesa are under drone attack: preliminary reports indicate 2 people injured - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Enemy drones struck the suburbs of Odesa. Unfortunately, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

At night, the enemy again struck the Odesa region, using attack drones.

Thus, civilian objects in the vicinity of Odesa came under fire.

According to preliminary data, at least 2 people were injured.

Medics are currently providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

The authorities urge residents of the region to remain vigilant, follow safety rules during an air raid and not ignore alarm signals.

Recall

This attack led to large-scale fires. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences are being eliminated, and information about possible additional damage and casualties is being clarified.

A large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Odesa as a result of an enemy attack - media23.04.25, 00:23 • 658 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
Brent
$67.33
Bitcoin
$92,776.00
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,338.20
Ethereum
$1,746.38