The outskirts of Odesa are under drone attack: preliminary reports indicate 2 people injured - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Enemy drones struck the suburbs of Odesa. Unfortunately, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

At night, the enemy again struck the Odesa region, using attack drones.

Thus, civilian objects in the vicinity of Odesa came under fire.

According to preliminary data, at least 2 people were injured.

Medics are currently providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

The authorities urge residents of the region to remain vigilant, follow safety rules during an air raid and not ignore alarm signals.

This attack led to large-scale fires. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences are being eliminated, and information about possible additional damage and casualties is being clarified.

A large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Odesa as a result of an enemy attack - media