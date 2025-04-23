A large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Odesa as a result of an enemy attack - media

A large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Odesa as a result of an enemy attack. This is reported by monitoring channels, reports UNN.

Let's add

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko published a video confirmation of a large-scale fire in Odesa on his Telegram channel.

However, there is no official confirmation of this fire at the moment.

Let us remind you

Tonight, the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, informed about explosions in the city. In addition, the Air Force previously warned of the threat of attack UAVs.

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor