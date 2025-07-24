$41.770.00
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
03:34 PM • 14347 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 103332 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 67288 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 128497 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 85145 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 85087 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 102544 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 69601 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51494 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74625 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Tags
Authors
Fires extinguished in Kharkiv after air strike: 44 injured, 7 of them children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the enemy air strike. As a result of the attack, 44 people were injured, including 7 children.

Fires extinguished in Kharkiv after air strike: 44 injured, 7 of them children

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the enemy air strike; 44 people were injured, including 7 children, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As a result of this terrorist attack by the Russians (on Kharkiv - ed.), 44 people were injured, including 7 children. The work has been completed.

- the message says.

According to rescuers, 116 rescuers and 35 units of SES equipment, as well as employees of the National Police, medics, utility workers, and volunteers, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the terrorist attack.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kharkiv, as a result of the KAB strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district, 41 people were injured, including 6 children. A civilian enterprise was destroyed, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
