Fires extinguished in Kharkiv after air strike: 44 injured, 7 of them children

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the enemy air strike; 44 people were injured, including 7 children, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As a result of this terrorist attack by the Russians (on Kharkiv - ed.), 44 people were injured, including 7 children. The work has been completed. - the message says.

According to rescuers, 116 rescuers and 35 units of SES equipment, as well as employees of the National Police, medics, utility workers, and volunteers, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the terrorist attack.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kharkiv, as a result of the KAB strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district, 41 people were injured, including 6 children. A civilian enterprise was destroyed, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.