Fire station in Kyiv region damaged as a result of Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy attack damaged the building of a fire station in Kyiv region, smashing windows and damaging the ceiling, but no one was injured as the rescuers were in a shelter, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"On the evening of June 30, the enemy attacked Kyiv region once again. As a result of a missile strike, the building of a fire and rescue unit was damaged," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.
The blast wave reportedly smashed glass and partially broke windows and damaged the ceiling.
"At the time of the strike, the rescuers were in a shelter, no one was injured," the SES said.
