Enemy missile fragments fell in one of the districts of Kyiv region: there is information about casualties and damage to buildings

Kyiv • UNN
The debris of an enemy missile fell in one of the districts of Kyiv region, there is information about casualties and damage to buildings.
In Kyiv region, debris has fallen in one of the districts. There is information about injuries and damage to buildings, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, reports UNN.
Details
According to Kravchenko, air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure.
Debris was recorded falling in one of the districts of the region. There is information about injuries and damage to buildings. All operational services and ambulances have been dispatched to the sites of the fallen debris
The head of the RMA said that information on the consequences of the enemy attack is being clarified.
Kravchenko also once again appealed to every resident of Kyiv region to not ignore the air raid alert.
