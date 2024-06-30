Klitschko: Two women suffer acute stress reaction after hostile attack on Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Two women suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of hostile shelling in Kyiv, which partially destroyed balconies on several floors of a residential building.
In Kyiv's Obolon district, two women suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of a hostile attack. There is a threat of destruction of the balcony on another floor of the residential building, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.
"Two injured women from a house in Obolon district are being treated on the spot by doctors. They have an acute stress reaction," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
Also, according to him, the 14-story building has partial destruction of balconies on two floors. In addition, there is a threat of destruction of the balcony on another floor.
According to Klitschko, the fire in the building has been localized. Rescuers continue to check the apartments.
Meanwhile, according to the State Emergency Service, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries. The balconies on the 6th and 7th floors were partially destroyed. There is also a threat of destruction of the balcony on the 8th floor of the high-rise building.