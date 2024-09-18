Fire of 400 hectares extinguished in Donetsk region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have extinguished 400 hectares of a 500-hectare forest fire in Donetsk region. According to the head of the RMA, the fire can be completely extinguished in 2-3 days if there is no shelling.
Rescuers in Donetsk region have extinguished part of a 400-hectare forest fire. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports.
The largest fire was on a 500-hectare area, and a 400-hectare fire has already been extinguished. People are not in danger, some of them have been moved to other houses
According to him, provided that the enemy does not shell the unit where the fire is occurring, the State Emergency Service will be able to eliminate it in 2 or 3 days.
Recall
Emergency workers in Donetsk region have been trying to extinguish a large-scale forest fire in the Lyman district for four days.