Fire of 400 hectares extinguished in Donetsk region - RMA

Rescuers in Donetsk region have extinguished part of a 400-hectare forest fire. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports.

The largest fire was on a 500-hectare area, and a 400-hectare fire has already been extinguished. People are not in danger, some of them have been moved to other houses - Filashkin said.

According to him, provided that the enemy does not shell the unit where the fire is occurring, the State Emergency Service will be able to eliminate it in 2 or 3 days.

Emergency workers in Donetsk region have been trying to extinguish a large-scale forest fire in the Lyman district for four days.