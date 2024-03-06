Fire in Osokorky Ecopark: possible arson will be considered, among other things - KCMA

Law enforcement agencies and environmental services are investigating the causes and consequences of the fire on the Osokorky Lakes in Kyiv, which broke out on Tuesday, March 5. All versions will be considered, including a possible arson, said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Metropolitan Administration of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data from the KCMA, about 3 hectares of the territory burned down, including part of the Osokorkivsky Meadows landscape reserve.

Environmentalists will find out what kind of damage the fire caused to the protected wetlands system, KCMA said. They also added that the area has a nature conservation status, and the destruction of flora and fauna is strictly prohibited. For such actions, the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for a fine of UAH 8.5 million or imprisonment for 3 years.

As for the cause of the fire, yesterday I appealed to law enforcement to investigate the incident. All versions will be considered, including possible arson - Popko pointed out.

According to him, law enforcement officers are now working at the scene.

Recall

Tonight, on March 5, a large fire of grass and reeds broke out near Tyagle Lake in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark. It was localized at 23:15 and eliminated at 23:57.

Local activists suspect that the fire was caused by arson.