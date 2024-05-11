Fire in Odesa: firefighters extinguish fire on 900 square meters

A fire broke out in Odesa and was completely extinguished over an area of 900 square meters. The incident may be related to careless handling of fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on May 10, the Rescue Service received a report of a fire in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa.

Rescuers responded to the call and found that the fire had engulfed garbage and bushes in an open area.

Thanks to the promptness and professionalism of the rescuers, the fire was localized on an area of 900 square meters.

The incident was suspected of careless handling of fire, but the person who caused the fire has not yet been identified.

