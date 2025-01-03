A horrific fire has devastated the bustling Kantamanto market in Ghana's capital Accra. Ghana's informal economy has suffered a huge blow, writes France24, as the fire displaced thousands of traders and destroyed goods worth millions of local cedis (Ghana's currency, introduced on July 19, 1965 - ed.), reports UNN.

Details

A fire broke out late Wednesday night and engulfed a large part of the West African country's largest used clothing market.

A raging inferno has turned the lively Kantamanto market in Ghana's capital Accra to ashes

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) deployed 13 fire crews to extinguish the blaze. But on Thursday morning, ruins smoldered where the rows of stalls once bustled with trade.

According to the State Emergency Service, millions worth of goods in local currency were destroyed.

“It's devastating. We have not recorded any major loss of life, but the economic impact is huge,” said Alex King Narty, spokesman for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

“Initial investigations point to a failure in electrical connections as a possible cause of the fire, although we do not rule out a deliberate act,” Narty added in a statement to AFP.

Recall

In the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, the Vostochnoye Misto clothing market, located next to the Europe-Asia shopping center, was on fire. The fire was so intense that flames and smoke could be seen from other parts of the city.

