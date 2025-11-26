$42.400.03
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Ukrainian airline XENA, the only commercial operator of the AN-32P aircraft, set efficiency records in the 2025 season. The company performed 450 missions, carried out 434 drops, and delivered 3.472 million liters of water, maintaining a zero accident rate.

Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting

Ukrainian airline XENA, the world's only commercial operator of the AN-32P firefighting aircraft, set efficiency records in the 2025 season, UNN reports. The company achieved the highest performance indicators in the history of AN-32P aircraft use in firefighting operations: in terms of flight hours, number of missions, drops, and total volume of water delivered.

Following the 2025 fire season, XENA completed 450 missions in Turkey and Montenegro, carried out 434 targeted drops, and delivered 3,472,000 liters of water and retardant, maintaining a zero accident rate. 

July 2025 became historic – it was in this month that the Ukrainian company XENA set records across all key indicators, solidifying the AN-32P aircraft as one of the most effective firefighting aircraft.

The company notes that the records were made possible thanks to improved tactics, rapid reallocation of resources, operations from advanced airfields, the use of paired flights, and high team training. XENA founder Roman Mileshko emphasized the contribution of Ukrainian crews to the record results. 

The 2025 season confirmed that Ukrainian aviation is capable of setting global standards of efficiency and safety in the most demanding international markets. The results of our team are the technical perfection of the AN-32P and the exceptional skill of Ukrainian crews who confront the elements every day. In 2026, we are ready to scale operations in Europe, keeping safety as the number one priority 

– noted Roman Mileshko.

Photo by Stuart Marshall

International recognition of XENA's work

The governments of Turkey and Montenegro highly praised the work of the Ukrainian airline. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Montenegro emphasized the professionalism of the crews and adherence to the highest safety standards. And in Turkey, the head of the forestry department of Mugla province, Mustafa Ülküdür, visited XENA's regular base in Dalaman and personally thanked the team. 

The XENA crew demonstrated the highest operational mobility, operating from 14 Turkish airports, including Dalaman, Bursa, Kastamonu, Izmir, Denizli, and Çanakkale. And at the end of the summer, the crew deployed to Montenegro in less than a day and completed 10 firefighting missions in the shortest possible time.

XENA's readiness for 2026

XENA enters the new season with a clean operational base and plans to scale its presence in Europe. The company declares its intention to expand the geography of contracts and maintain key principles – discipline, high productivity, safety, and quality of services.

Lilia Podolyak

