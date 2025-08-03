Fire broke out at an arms factory in Romania, authorities suspect sabotage

A large-scale fire broke out at an arms factory in the city of Cugir, Romania. The damage amounts to over 400,000 euros. Authorities are considering sabotage as a possible cause. This was reported by Radio Romania Actualitati, writes UNN.

Details

A large-scale fire broke out at an arms factory in the city of Cugir. According to authorities, the damage from the fire amounted to over 400,000 euros.

No one was injured in the incident, but at least 150,000 machine gun cartridges were destroyed, and about 250,000 more may be unusable.

Minister of Economy Radu Miruță does not rule out the possibility of sabotage, but the final cause is being investigated by the police. The fire was contained only after six hours, and several explosions occurred during firefighting.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. A criminal case has been opened, and an investigation is underway.

I am interested in knowing specifically: what happened there, was it caused by external factors, or was it spontaneous combustion? I understand that all options are being considered, with a greater or lesser probability of confirmation. I am waiting for the results from the specialists. - said Radu Miruță.

According to the Minister of Economy, the fire will not affect the deliveries that the factory must make in accordance with already concluded contracts.

