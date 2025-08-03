Fire broke out at an arms factory in Romania, authorities suspect sabotage

$41.710.00
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 260559 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 232274 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 121070 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205785 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76558 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured August 3, 03:01 AM
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW 04:28 AM
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat 04:36 AM
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky" 07:32 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon 07:54 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon 07:54 AM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 05:16 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date July 31, 02:00 PM
Fire broke out at an arms factory in Romania, authorities suspect sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

A fire occurred at the arms factory in Cugir, Romania, causing damages exceeding 400,000 euros. 150,000 machine gun rounds were destroyed, and authorities are considering the version of sabotage.

Fire broke out at an arms factory in Romania, authorities suspect sabotage

A large-scale fire broke out at an arms factory in the city of Cugir, Romania. The damage amounts to over 400,000 euros. Authorities are considering sabotage as a possible cause. This was reported by Radio Romania Actualitati, writes UNN.

Details

A large-scale fire broke out at an arms factory in the city of Cugir. According to authorities, the damage from the fire amounted to over 400,000 euros.

No one was injured in the incident, but at least 150,000 machine gun cartridges were destroyed, and about 250,000 more may be unusable.

Minister of Economy Radu Miruță does not rule out the possibility of sabotage, but the final cause is being investigated by the police. The fire was contained only after six hours, and several explosions occurred during firefighting.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. A criminal case has been opened, and an investigation is underway.

I am interested in knowing specifically: what happened there, was it caused by external factors, or was it spontaneous combustion? I understand that all options are being considered, with a greater or lesser probability of confirmation. I am waiting for the results from the specialists.

- said Radu Miruță.

According to the Minister of Economy, the fire will not affect the deliveries that the factory must make in accordance with already concluded contracts.

In Germany, train traffic was disrupted for the third time in a week due to cable arson03.08.25, 09:40 • 2010 views

Olga Rozgon

