Fire at Khimrezerv enterprise in Kropyvnytskyi, one person killed

A fire broke out at the Khimrezerv enterprise in Kropyvnytskyi, with one person reported dead, Kirovohrad Regional State Administration head Andriy Raykovych said on Monday, adding that the fire has been localized, UNN reports.

Details

"The first update on the fire at the Khimrezerv enterprise on Vystavochna Street. According to the preliminary definition, this is a man-made emergency. Emergency services are working at the scene," Rajkovich said in a telegram.

According to him, he instructed the RMA's Emergency Situations and Civil Protection Department to promptly engage specialists from the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the air quality study.

"Dear friends, the fire at Khimrezerv has been localized. Unfortunately, rescuers have found one dead person," the RMA head added later.

He also said that this fire in Novoye village was not related to military aggression.

For reference

According to YouControl, Khimrezerv-Kirovohrad LLC is engaged in the wholesale of chemical products, production of paints, varnishes and similar products, printing inks and mastics, production of other basic organic chemicals, other chemical products, n.o.s.