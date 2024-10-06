Fire and rescue unit damaged as a result of shelling in Kramatorsk - SES

Russian occupants attacked the city of Kramatorsk in the morning. The building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire. The glazing of the building's windows and the garage gate were damaged, but the personnel were not injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Recall

Russian troops fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Private houses, multi-storey buildings and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, 2 civilians were killed and 8 were wounded.