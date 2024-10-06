Fire and rescue unit damaged as a result of shelling in Kramatorsk - SES
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian occupiers struck at Kramatorsk, damaging the building of the fire and rescue unit. The blast wave damaged the windows and gates of the garage, but the personnel were not injured.
Russian occupants attacked the city of Kramatorsk in the morning. The building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire. The glazing of the building's windows and the garage gate were damaged, but the personnel were not injured.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
This morning, Russian occupants struck at the city of Kramatorsk. This time, the building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire. The blast wave damaged the glazing of the building's windows and the garage gate. Fortunately, the personnel were not injured
Recall
Russian troops fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Private houses, multi-storey buildings and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, 2 civilians were killed and 8 were wounded.