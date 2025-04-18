The shipyard in the Finnish city of Rauma in the west of the country is negotiating with the US Coast Guard to build several icebreakers. This was reported by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, reports UNN.

According to preliminary information, the shipyard is ready to build from three to five medium-powered icebreakers. Consultations are also underway on the construction of three large icebreakers. The total cost of these five ships is more than two and a half billion euros.

The publication states that the US Coast Guard has approached several shipyards with a request for their readiness to build icebreakers within three years.

At the same time, the executive director of the shipyard in Rauma declined to comment on this information.

The city of Rauma is located in western Finland, on the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia. The settlement received the status of a city on April 17, 1442. This city is known for its high-quality lace (known since the 17th century) and old wooden architecture in the center, which has been protected by UNESCO since 1991.

Finland has decided to keep the land border with Russia closed indefinitely, citing security considerations. This decision was a continuation of the policy that began in 2023, when the Finns closed all land checkpoints in the east.