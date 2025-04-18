$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9090 views

01:41 PM • 24526 views

01:23 PM • 44460 views

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50120 views

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89108 views

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83502 views

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137866 views

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52582 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125708 views

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81328 views

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

12:10 PM • 60054 views
05:00 PM • 9090 views

12:10 PM • 60381 views

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124039 views

Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137866 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125708 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9190 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12224 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13447 views

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37970 views

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52076 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Finnish Shipyard May Build Icebreakers for US Coast Guard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6624 views

The shipyard in Rauma is negotiating with the United States on the construction of up to five medium-capacity icebreakers, as well as three large icebreakers. The total cost could reach over €2.5 billion.

Finnish Shipyard May Build Icebreakers for US Coast Guard

The shipyard in the Finnish city of Rauma in the west of the country is negotiating with the US Coast Guard to build several icebreakers. This was reported by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the shipyard is ready to build from three to five medium-powered icebreakers. Consultations are also underway on the construction of three large icebreakers. The total cost of these five ships is more than two and a half billion euros.

The publication states that the US Coast Guard has approached several shipyards with a request for their readiness to build icebreakers within three years.

At the same time, the executive director of the shipyard in Rauma declined to comment on this information.

Addition

The city of Rauma is located in western Finland, on the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia. The settlement received the status of a city on April 17, 1442. This city is known for its high-quality lace (known since the 17th century) and old wooden architecture in the center, which has been protected by UNESCO since 1991.

Let us remind you

Finland has decided to keep the land border with Russia closed indefinitely, citing security considerations. This decision was a continuation of the policy that began in 2023, when the Finns closed all land checkpoints in the east.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Finland
United States
