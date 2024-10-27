Finnish Prime Minister announces meeting with Zelenskyy in Reykjavik
Petteri Orpo announced a meeting with President Zelenskyy during the 76th session of the Nordic Council in Reykjavik.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, UNN reports .
"I look forward to meeting President Zelensky at the Nordic Council in Reykjavik. Finland is one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine in Europe," Orpo wrote on social network X.
The 76th session of the Nordic Council will be held in Reykjavik on October 28-31. The Nordic Council is an organization for coordinating cooperation between the parliaments and governments of the Nordic countries. This year's meeting is dedicated to security in the Arctic.