Since 2022, outrageous regulatory crimes have been detected, characterised by planning, systematicity and the pursuit of significant financial gain.

The flow of prohibited goods from Finland to Russia has been ongoing throughout the full-scale war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. This is evidenced by customs statistics and ship manifests.

We have already started more than 900 preliminary investigations [during the war]. This is quite a large number," Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Customs Control, told Finnish media.

At the same time, exports are limited by tough economic sanctions.

It is noted that in late autumn, the Finnish customs began investigating a criminal case in which a company from the eastern part of the country transported drones, sonars, processors and other electronics under sanctions to Russia worth several hundred thousand euros.

In 2024, the pace slowed as the Russian border remained closed. However, these crimes continue to occur.

Prior to the closure of the border, so many normative crimes were uncovered that for every day of Russia's war in Ukraine, there was more than one.

The courts have already passed sentences on several dozen crimes, writes yle.

Particularly egregious regulatory crimes are related to equipment needed at the front.

However, more than half of the cases of violation of sanctions are light regulatory crimes. They are resolved in a penalty procedure, and therefore do not go to court.

Finland is strengthening its defense capabilities due to the threat from Russia and its confrontation with the West. The country is modernizing its armed forces and integrating into NATO structures to counter long-term threats.

A Finnish court has rejected a petition to release the Eagle S tanker from the "shadow fleet"that damaged energy and communication cables. The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is suspected of serious crimes.