Finnish customs investigates 900 cases of prohibited exports to Russia

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45034 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146070 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126606 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134277 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104441 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128464 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31345 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93540 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101270 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180553 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142667 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134309 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151508 views
Finnish customs investigates 900 cases of prohibited exports to Russia

Finnish customs investigates 900 cases of prohibited exports to Russia

 • 42490 views

Since 2022, Finnish customs has launched more than 900 pre-trial investigations into the export of sanctioned goods to Russia. Recent cases include the illegal supply of drones and electronics worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

Since 2022, outrageous regulatory crimes have been detected, characterised by planning, systematicity and the pursuit of significant financial gain.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Savon Sanomat.

The flow of prohibited goods from Finland to Russia has been ongoing throughout the full-scale war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. This is evidenced by customs statistics and ship manifests. 

We have already started more than 900 preliminary investigations [during the war]. This is quite a large number," Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Customs Control, told Finnish media.

At the same time, exports are limited by tough economic sanctions.

It is noted that in late autumn, the Finnish customs began investigating a criminal case in which a company from the eastern part of the country transported drones, sonars, processors and other electronics under sanctions to Russia worth several hundred thousand euros.

In 2024, the pace slowed as the Russian border remained closed. However, these crimes continue to occur.

Prior to the closure of the border, so many normative crimes were uncovered that for every day of Russia's war in Ukraine, there was more than one.

The courts have already passed sentences on several dozen crimes, writes yle.

Particularly egregious regulatory crimes are related to equipment needed at the front.

For example, in late fall, customs began investigating a criminal case in which an Eastern Finnish company transported drones, echo sounders, processors and other electronics subject to sanctions to Russia for several hundred thousand euros. The goods were mostly purchased from online stores in the United States, brought to Finland by air, temporarily stored in Eastern Finland, and transported from there by road to Russia in several consignments.

- reports Yleisradio.

However, more than half of the cases of violation of sanctions are light regulatory crimes. They are resolved in a penalty procedure, and therefore do not go to court.

To recap

Finland is strengthening its defense capabilities due to the threat from Russia and its confrontation with the West. The country is modernizing its armed forces and integrating into NATO structures to counter long-term threats.

A Finnish court has rejected a petition to release the Eagle S tanker from the "shadow fleet"that damaged energy and communication cables. The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is suspected of serious crimes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomyNews of the World
natoNATO
finlandFinland

