During the night of November 21, Finland restricted air and maritime traffic in part of the Gulf of Finland. This was reported by the Finnish Army press service on X, according to UNN.

Details

The Finnish Armed Forces explained the decision by the need to ensure the safety of third parties and create conditions for the authorities to operate if it became necessary to repel drone attacks. At 7:43 a.m., all restrictions were lifted.

This was not the first such incident: it was usually related to drone activity over the territory of russia.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia’s Leningrad region came under a massive drone attack on the morning of November 21. Local authorities reported dozens of downed drones, while Russian media estimated that their total number could have reached 93.

UNN also reported that over the course of November 20, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 1,218 enemy targets. In total, more than 40,000 enemy targets have been struck since the beginning of November.