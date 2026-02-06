Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million euros

Finland will transfer its 32nd aid package in the form of military equipment to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of that country, informs UNN.

It is noted that the value of the transferred equipment is about 43 million euros.

The aid package includes, among other things, materials purchased from the Finnish defense industry as part of the program to support Ukraine. ... In total, Finland has already supplied Ukraine with defense materials worth 3.2 billion euros - the report says.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has already thanked Finland for the assistance provided.

This is Finland's second military package this year, and it is very timely. It supports our brave men and women on the front lines who are holding back Russia's advance in sub-zero temperatures. Finland's unwavering solidarity and practical contribution significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and send a powerful signal of unity in the face of Russian aggression. - Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

He added that "with friends like the Finns, we believe in the strength of our common principles of peace, security and freedom."

