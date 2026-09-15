Finland has provided Ukraine with its 34th military aid package worth €290 million

Finland is providing Ukraine with its 34th military aid package worth €290 million. The country’s President, Alexander Stubb, made the relevant decision on September 15, 2026, at the Government’s proposal, the Finnish Ministry of Defence reports, according to UNN.

Details

The total value of the package currently being provided to Ukraine is approximately €290 million. The total value of the defence equipment Finland has provided to Ukraine has reached €3.6 billion. This time, the package includes equipment that Ukraine urgently needed. In monetary terms, it is the second-largest package of all those Finland has delivered to date.

Finland continues to support Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russia’s unlawful aggression. Throughout the war, we have provided Ukraine with material assistance in accordance with its needs. In addition to transferring defence materiel from our stocks, we have procured products from Finland’s defence industry, some of which are included in this package. In this way, Finland’s support for Ukraine will also help strengthen the capacity of our own defence industry - Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

We remind you

Ukrainian and Finnish companies will develop drones, unmanned maritime systems and ground-based robotic systems.