Finland granted the United States access to military bases
The Finnish Parliament has approved a defense agreement that gives the United States access to 15 Finnish military bases, allows the presence of American soldiers and the storage of their military equipment in Finland.
It is noted that the adopted document will allow the presence of American soldiers and the storage of their military equipment in Finland.
The Government emphasized that the agreement is governed by the obligation to respect the sovereignty of the country, its national legislation and international law.
"The legislators guaranteed that the obligation to respect national legislation also applies to nuclear weapons, the import and transit of which is prohibited on Finnish territory," the statement said.
It is noted that the United States has similar agreements with 11 other countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, including Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.
