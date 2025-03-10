Fines from the TCC: in the first 2 months of 2025, the level of the entire year of 2023 has almost been reached

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17914 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109443 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170321 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107266 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343718 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173797 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145043 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196168 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124908 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108170 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86929 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160533 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Fines from the TCC: in the first 2 months of 2025, the level of the entire year of 2023 has almost been reached

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14448 views

At the beginning of 2025, 9,658 proceedings were opened due to unpaid fines from the TCC, which is almost equal to the figure for the entire year of 2023. The most fines are imposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, and Poltava region.

Fines from the TCC: in the first 2 months of 2025, the level of the entire year of 2023 has almost been reached

More than 20% of cases opened in 2023 remain unpaid, and among the debts for fines from the TCC in 2023, over 50% have not been paid.

Reports UNN citing Opendatabot.

At the beginning of 2025, there is a rapid increase in the number of overdue and unpaid fines for violations of military registration rules.

9,658 enforcement proceedings for violations of military registration rules — that is, for overdue and unpaid fines from the TCC — have been opened since the beginning of the year. This is almost as many as for the entire year of 2023 — 10,541 proceedings.

- informs Opendatabot.

The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to the court a case regarding the laundering of 140 million UAH by the former head of the Odesa Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Borisov05.03.25, 12:50 • 13902 views

There are also delays in paying fines:

23% of cases opened in 2023 remain unpaid. Among last year's debts for fines from the TCC, 52% have not been paid.

- writes the portal.

The geography of the highest activity regarding TCC fines:

According to Opendatabot, the most active regions for fines in 2025 are:

  • Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,053 proceedings;
    • Kyiv - 1,003;
      • Poltava region - 916.

        Almost half of the overdue fines this year were issued to Ukrainians aged 25-35. Another 38% of proceedings involve people aged 36-45.

        For reference

        Men aged 18 to 60 who have not updated their data in the TCC and SP or are not registered for military service face fines ranging from 17,000 to 25,500 UAH during martial law or for repeated violations — this regulation was introduced last year. Previously, the fine amount was 1,700 UAH. The fine for citizens ranges from 17,000 to 25,500 UAH, while for officials and legal entities it ranges from 34,000 to 59,000 UAH.

        Ukraine simplifies military registration for people with disabilities: what will change15.02.25, 19:31 • 58615 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Society
        Ukraine
