Fines from the TCC: in the first 2 months of 2025, the level of the entire year of 2023 has almost been reached
At the beginning of 2025, 9,658 proceedings were opened due to unpaid fines from the TCC, which is almost equal to the figure for the entire year of 2023. The most fines are imposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, and Poltava region.
More than 20% of cases opened in 2023 remain unpaid, and among the debts for fines from the TCC in 2023, over 50% have not been paid.
At the beginning of 2025, there is a rapid increase in the number of overdue and unpaid fines for violations of military registration rules.
9,658 enforcement proceedings for violations of military registration rules — that is, for overdue and unpaid fines from the TCC — have been opened since the beginning of the year. This is almost as many as for the entire year of 2023 — 10,541 proceedings.
There are also delays in paying fines:
23% of cases opened in 2023 remain unpaid. Among last year's debts for fines from the TCC, 52% have not been paid.
The geography of the highest activity regarding TCC fines:
According to Opendatabot, the most active regions for fines in 2025 are:
- Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,053 proceedings;
- Kyiv - 1,003;
- Poltava region - 916.
Almost half of the overdue fines this year were issued to Ukrainians aged 25-35. Another 38% of proceedings involve people aged 36-45.
For reference
Men aged 18 to 60 who have not updated their data in the TCC and SP or are not registered for military service face fines ranging from 17,000 to 25,500 UAH during martial law or for repeated violations — this regulation was introduced last year. Previously, the fine amount was 1,700 UAH. The fine for citizens ranges from 17,000 to 25,500 UAH, while for officials and legal entities it ranges from 34,000 to 59,000 UAH.
