The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to the court a case regarding the laundering of 140 million UAH by the former head of the Odesa Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Borisov
Kyiv • UNN
The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to the court a case against the former head of the Odesa Territorial Center for Recruitment, Yevhen Borisov, for laundering 140 million UAH. The suspect organized a scheme through the purchase of luxury cars and real estate abroad for a total of over 190 million UAH.
DBR employees have completed a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov on suspicion of organizing the legalization (money laundering) of property obtained through criminal means, amounting to over 140 million hryvnias. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the DBR press service, writes UNN.
Details
During the investigation, facts were documented regarding the purchase of expensive cars in Ukraine by the family members of the suspect, followed by their export abroad, as well as the purchase of elite real estate outside the country for a total amount exceeding 190 million hryvnias.
In addition, a number of foreign bank accounts belonging to his family members were identified, and the movement of funds used to purchase this property was traced.
The difference between the value of the acquired property and the legal income of the suspect and his family exceeds 140 million hryvnias. The origin of these funds is not documented.
Under such circumstances, the suspect organized the acquisition, possession, use, and disposal of vehicles and real estate, regarding which there are grounds to believe that they were obtained through criminal means. This was carried out through financial operations, transactions, movement, transformation of property, as well as through actions aimed at concealing its ownership, rights to it, and sources of origin.
The suspect is charged under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of the legalization (money laundering) of property obtained through criminal means).
He faces up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Recall
In 2023, journalists found millions worth of real estate owned by the head of the Odesa military enlistment office Yevhen Borysov in Spain.
On June 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff, where he instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to immediately dismiss the Odesa "military commissioner".
Ukraine sent requests to Spain regarding the property of the former Odesa military commissioner Borysov.
In addition, the NACP identified signs of illegal enrichment of former Odesa military commissioner Yevhen Borysov exceeding 188 million hryvnias. The materials were sent to the DBR for a decision on entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.
After which the court sent under guard the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC Yevhen Borysov for two months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 150 million hryvnias.
On May 28, in Kyiv, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, DBR employees again detained the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov due to information that after paying the bail he planned to leave the country.
On December 25, the DBR detained the former head of the Odesa TCC Borysov after his bail of 39.3 million hryvnias was posted. He was charged with new offenses, including organizing obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Pechersk Court of Kyiv took into custody the former head of the Odesa TCC Yevhen Borysov. The alternative to detention is bail in the amount of 402 million hryvnias.