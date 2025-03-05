The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to the court a case regarding the laundering of 140 million UAH by the former head of the Odesa Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Borisov

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to the court a case regarding the laundering of 140 million UAH by the former head of the Odesa Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Borisov

The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to the court a case against the former head of the Odesa Territorial Center for Recruitment, Yevhen Borisov, for laundering 140 million UAH. The suspect organized a scheme through the purchase of luxury cars and real estate abroad for a total of over 190 million UAH.

The State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to the court a case regarding the laundering of 140 million UAH by the former head of the Odesa Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Borisov

DBR employees have completed a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov on suspicion of organizing the legalization (money laundering) of property obtained through criminal means, amounting to over 140 million hryvnias. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the DBR press service, writes UNN.

Details

During the investigation, facts were documented regarding the purchase of expensive cars in Ukraine by the family members of the suspect, followed by their export abroad, as well as the purchase of elite real estate outside the country for a total amount exceeding 190 million hryvnias.

In addition, a number of foreign bank accounts belonging to his family members were identified, and the movement of funds used to purchase this property was traced.

The difference between the value of the acquired property and the legal income of the suspect and his family exceeds 140 million hryvnias. The origin of these funds is not documented.

Under such circumstances, the suspect organized the acquisition, possession, use, and disposal of vehicles and real estate, regarding which there are grounds to believe that they were obtained through criminal means. This was carried out through financial operations, transactions, movement, transformation of property, as well as through actions aimed at concealing its ownership, rights to it, and sources of origin.

The suspect is charged under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of the legalization (money laundering) of property obtained through criminal means).

He faces up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In 2023, journalists found millions worth of real estate owned by the head of the Odesa military enlistment office Yevhen Borysov in Spain.

On June 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff, where he instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to immediately dismiss the Odesa "military commissioner".

Ukraine sent requests to Spain regarding the property of the former Odesa military commissioner Borysov.

In addition, the NACP identified signs of illegal enrichment of former Odesa military commissioner Yevhen Borysov exceeding 188 million hryvnias. The materials were sent to the DBR for a decision on entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

After which the court sent under guard the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC Yevhen Borysov for two months with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 150 million hryvnias.

On May 28, in Kyiv, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, DBR employees again detained the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov due to information that after paying the bail he planned to leave the country.

On December 25, the DBR detained the former head of the Odesa TCC Borysov after his bail of 39.3 million hryvnias was posted. He was charged with new offenses, including organizing obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv took into custody the former head of the Odesa TCC Yevhen Borysov. The alternative to detention is bail in the amount of 402 million hryvnias.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

