Ukraine simplifies military registration for people with disabilities: what will change

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved changes to military registration for people with disabilities. Data on disability will be automatically displayed in the Reserve+ application, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko reported on Facebook, UNN reports.



Disability data will be automatically displayed in Reserve+. We are already working on this feature in the application. This will eliminate the need to undergo a medical examination or carry additional documents," Chernogorenko said.

She also says that the procedure for determining unfitness is being simplified:

Copies of documents confirming the disability can be certified with your own signature. No need for a notary. The exception is medical documents.

Documents can be submitted through parents, guardians, and legal representatives.

The decision of the MLC will be made without personal presence and medical examination. “The submitted documents will be enough. We want data, not people, to run,” Chernogorenko said.

The term for passing the military medical commission for "limited fit" has been extended until June 5 - Zelenskyy signed the law