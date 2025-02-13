The term for passing the military medical commission for "limited fit" has been extended until June 5 - Zelenskyy signed the law

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2289 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73624 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116971 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100958 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153029 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109787 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85443 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52395 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80303 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116971 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153029 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143712 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176062 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39064 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80303 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134135 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136038 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164309 views
The term for passing the military medical commission for "limited fit" has been extended until June 5 - Zelenskyy signed the law

The term for passing the military medical commission for "limited fit" has been extended until June 5 - Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30060 views

The President of Ukraine signed a law extending the deadlines for passing the military medical commission. For the "partially fit", the deadline has been extended until June 5.

Today, February 13, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on extending the deadlines for passing the military medical commission for "partially fit" until June 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill.

Citizens of Ukraine aged 25 to 60 years, who before the entry into force of this Law were recognized as partially fit for military service (except for persons with disabilities recognized in the prescribed manner), are obliged to fulfill the relevant requirements by June 5, 2025. Previously, this deadline was set until February 4, 2025.

This law enters into force on the day following the day of its publication.

Recall

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill to extend the deadline for re-passing the military medical commission for partially fit citizens until 05.06.25.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

