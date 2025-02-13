The term for passing the military medical commission for "limited fit" has been extended until June 5 - Zelenskyy signed the law

Today, February 13, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on extending the deadlines for passing the military medical commission for "partially fit" until June 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill.

Citizens of Ukraine aged 25 to 60 years, who before the entry into force of this Law were recognized as partially fit for military service (except for persons with disabilities recognized in the prescribed manner), are obliged to fulfill the relevant requirements by June 5, 2025. Previously, this deadline was set until February 4, 2025.

This law enters into force on the day following the day of its publication.

