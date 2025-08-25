Fines don't deter: since the beginning of the year, over 13,000 people have tried to illegally leave Ukraine - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) observes an increase in the number of attempts to illegally cross the state border. This was stated on air by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, since the beginning of 2025 alone, border guards have detained over 13,000 people who tried to leave Ukraine illegally.

Even administrative sanctions do not always act as a deterrent: some citizens were detained several times - from three to ten or more - Demchenko said.

He clarified that organizers and accomplices of such schemes may also face criminal liability for illegally transporting people across the border.

Recall

Earlier, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported that during illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border, men who do so harm Ukraine's image, as this is our state's responsibility to the countries we border.

Two men detained on Dniester for illegal border crossing