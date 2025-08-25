$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 14493 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 28358 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 33209 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 31413 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 41884 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 76085 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 62765 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33945 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56803 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35596 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Fines don't deter: since the beginning of the year, over 13,000 people have tried to illegally leave Ukraine - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine records an increase in attempts of illegal border crossing. Since the beginning of 2025, over 13,000 people have been detained, some repeatedly.

Fines don't deter: since the beginning of the year, over 13,000 people have tried to illegally leave Ukraine - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) observes an increase in the number of attempts to illegally cross the state border. This was stated on air by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, since the beginning of 2025 alone, border guards have detained over 13,000 people who tried to leave Ukraine illegally.

Even administrative sanctions do not always act as a deterrent: some citizens were detained several times - from three to ten or more

- Demchenko said.

He clarified that organizers and accomplices of such schemes may also face criminal liability for illegally transporting people across the border.

Recall

Earlier, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported that during illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border, men who do so harm Ukraine's image, as this is our state's responsibility to the countries we border.

Two men detained on Dniester for illegal border crossing22.08.25, 03:34 • 4267 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine